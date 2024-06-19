HCA role in Reading

Healthcare Assistant

25-30 hours

Reading (RG4)

Based in the North of Reading (RG4), this forward-thinking Surgery is looking for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join them on a permanent basis for around 25-30 hours per week.

The successful candidate will join a brilliant team consisting of; GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, HCAs and a Pharmacist.

The Surgery is offering a brilliant package including a competitive salary, NHS pension, medical Indemnity as well as 5 weeks annual leave pro-rata.

As an experienced Healthcare Assistant you'll have the following skills: Phlebotomy, vaccinations, NHS health checks etc.

This is an excellent opportunity for a fresh start with a brilliant Practice, who are keen on developing their Staff!

