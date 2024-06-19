For Employers
Bank MRI Radiographer
Spire Healthcare
Hayling Island
2 hours ago
Mid-level
Part-time
Medicine / Healthcare

MRI Radiographer | Imaging | Bank-Flexible Working | Competitive hourly rates| Portsmouth

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a MRI Radiographer. The Radiology team plays a vital role in providing excellent patient outcomes. The successful applicant will be rewarded with an interesting and varied role.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required
  • Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient
  • Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for:

  • Degree or its equivalent in Radiography
  • Current Registration with HCPC with no restriction on practise
  • Good understanding of the IRMER regulation
  • Significant experience in MRI

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
  • Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

