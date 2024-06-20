For Employers
Bank Cardiac Nurse - Pre-Assessment
Cardiac Nurse | Pre-Assessment | Bank- Flexible Working| Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Cardiac Nurse in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • The Pre-Assessment of patients for cardiac surgery (CABG and Valve surgery) and cardiac intervention, including angiogram / PCI and ablation
  • Responsible for running cardiology clinics and supporting consultants during cardiac diagnostic testing such as dobutamine stress echo / bike stress echo.
  • Care of patients in a Heart failure clinic with advice and titration of medications
  • Planning and smooth running of the cardiology clinics in the absence of the cardiac lead nurse

Who we're looking for:

  • RGN with a minimum of 4 years experience acute settings
  • ECG / rhythm recognition and advantage though training will be provided.
  • ALS / ILS provider

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
  • Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

