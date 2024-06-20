Bank Cardiac Nurse - Pre-Assessment
Cardiac Nurse | Pre-Assessment | Bank- Flexible Working| Southampton
Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Cardiac Nurse in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms.
Duties and responsibilities:
- The Pre-Assessment of patients for cardiac surgery (CABG and Valve surgery) and cardiac intervention, including angiogram / PCI and ablation
- Responsible for running cardiology clinics and supporting consultants during cardiac diagnostic testing such as dobutamine stress echo / bike stress echo.
- Care of patients in a Heart failure clinic with advice and titration of medications
- Planning and smooth running of the cardiology clinics in the absence of the cardiac lead nurse
Who we're looking for:
- RGN with a minimum of 4 years experience acute settings
- ECG / rhythm recognition and advantage though training will be provided.
- ALS / ILS provider
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people
