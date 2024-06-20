Senior Radiographer (cross sectional and generals) Day shifts, Variable - 7 days a week



Shift Times:

Monday - Friday 08:00-20:30

Saturday 08:00-17:00

Sunday 08:00-15:00

Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an Senior Radiographer (cross sectional and generals) to join their team on a Full basis.



Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:

To be part of a team delivering high quality, efficient radiographic service.

To provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients.

To make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required and to demonstrate a professional, caring and responsible approach to the duties carried out.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

To act in the absence of the Imaging Manager.

Who we're looking for:

Diploma or Degree in Radiography

Need to be cross sectional and generals x rays

HPC Registration

Evidence of substantial CPD in clinically related and relevant subjects

IV injection certificate of competence

Previous experience as a Radiographer in an imaging department

Competence across a range of radiographic

management and leadership skills supported by professional and specialist knowledge acquired through degree

Previous experience as a Senior Radiographer in an imaging department

Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

Ability to implement continuous improvement initiatives

Driving License is essential for this role

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.