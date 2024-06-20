Are you an experienced Nursing Associate looking for locum opportunities? Chase Medical has great locum opportunities available around Leicester!

Chase Medical is looking for am experienced Nursing Associate to work in a range of GP surgeries in the Leicester area on a flexible locum basis. If you are currently working in the area then locum could be a great way for you to benefit from additional earnings of £19 - £37 per hour (inc. holiday pay) while helping out other centres in need.

We are particularly interested in Nursing Associates who are able to do cervical smears and baby immunisations.

What We Offer

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Competitive rates of pay of £19-£37 per hour (inc. holiday pay) for Nursing Associates,

(inc. holiday pay) for Nursing Associates, Full flexibility in when you want to work, with no minimum shift requirements,

Pick-up shifts the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Exclusive access to all shifts available both locally and nationwide,

A quick and easy registration process.

To be considered for locum shifts with us you will need to be registered as a Nursing Associate with the NMC and have at least 6-months experience working in a GP surgery.

Who We Are

Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We work with around 60% of Primary Care Centres and pride ourselves on providing a friendly and responsive service to everyone we work with.

We work with a range of clinicians across primary care from Nursing Associates to Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, and Clinical Pharmacists. We have a team of locum recruitment experts and registering with us will mean you'll have a dedicated recruitment consultant on hand to work actively on your behalf and answer any queries you may have.

How to Apply

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW - send your CV over, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Chloe!

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn yourself £500 per referral!