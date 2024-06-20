Clinical Team Lead (Charge Nurse) Wards

Charge Nurse | Spire Murrayfield Hospital | Full time | Permanent | Competitive Salary



Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh is looking to recruit an experienced individual to join their Wards department as a Charge Nurse, on a full time and permanent basis.



Duties and responsibilities

- Ability to lead and coordinate the inpatient ward on daily basis

- Troubleshoot and raise concerns to the Ward Manager or Director of Clinical Services

- Support the nursing team, HCA's, and Ward Manager

- Delegate work to others

- Competent to make safe discharge decisions working with our consultant team



Who we're looking for

- Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration, with no restrictions or conditions

- Excellent communication skills

- Someone who can lead by example

- Autonomous decision maker

- Strong Leadership/coordinator skills



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via



