Healthcare Assistant, Shift Pattern combination Days and Nights



Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an Healthcare Assistant to join the team on a Full basis.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive nursing service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment.

Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well being.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters

Contribute to own personal development.

Assist in maintaining own and others' health and safety and security.

Ensure own actions support equality, diversity and rights

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

To maintain standards of infection control within the hospital and own department and to assist patients to maintain their own infection control needs

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Who we're looking for:

Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

NVQ Direct Care Level 2 or equivalent experience

Previous experience as a Health Care Assistant

Basic clinical observation skills

Basic nursing care

Basic awareness of health, safety and hygiene

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.