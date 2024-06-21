Perioperative Practitioner | Theatre | | Band 5 /6 depending on experience | Warrington



Spire Cheshire Hospital is recruiting for a motivated and experienced Perioperative Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing

Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable

At least 2 years scrub experience

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment

Benefits;

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications