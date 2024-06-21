Perioperative practitioner

Theatre Practitioner - Scrub | Theatre | Regency - Macclesfield | Band 6/7 depending on experience

Spire Regency, Macclesfield are recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Scrub Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team.



With a focus on orthopaedic scrub, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced consultants, covering varied and diverse cases.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, South Cheshire opened in 1991 and has undergone extensive site modernisation creating an excellent environment for our team and patients. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business, bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality of patient care.

We are committed to our employees, well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures:

Scrub for surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism with a focus on major Orthopaedics and General Surgery

Provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre

Our 2 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work



Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner with at least 2 years' experience in a scrub capacity

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Flexibility to maximise your work life balance

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

A great team, all dedicated to being the best

More information on our range of benefits is included in the attached leaflet.

We're committed to people, both patients and staff. Join us, and you'll receive a warm welcome.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with

Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



