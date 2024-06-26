Pre Operative Assessment Nurse

Staff Nurse | Pre-Operative Assessment | Full time | Days only | Bristol | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Free parking



Spire Bristol Hospital is recruiting for an enthusiastic and committed Staff nurse to join us on a full time basis. You will be based in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms. This unmissable opportunity will enable you to further develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.



This is a full time position working 8am - 4pm 5 days per week (Monday - Friday)



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

- Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

- Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security

- Assist in maintaining and developing services



Who we're looking for:

- You will be a Registered Nurse with no restrictions on practise

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

- Experience of working in an acute environment

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration

- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field

- Advanced IT skills for electronic pre-operative assessment system

- Phlebotomy, venepuncture and ECG skills desirable (or willing to be trained).

- Outstanding communication skills

- Pre-Operative Assessment Association course desirable (or willing to undertake this course within 12 months of employment)



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.