Deputy Imaging Manager/Essex/Permanent/Full Time/Variable Shifts - 6 days a week/Participate with on call duties



Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Imaging Manager to join the team on a Full Time Permanent basis.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary radiology care for patients and support the Radiology Manager with the management of the Radiology Department.

The Deputy Imaging Manager is required to assist the Imaging Manager in the day to day running of the department.

Deputy Imaging Manager is critical in supporting the Imaging Manager to ensure we have good compliance with governance, patient safety, recruitment and retention of staff in the department.

The Deputy Imaging Manager need to assist staff with their training and competencies across all the imaging modalities.

The Deputy Imaging Manager is required to assist with clinical duties as we are open 7 days a week in the department.

The Deputy Imaging Manager need to deputise in the absence of the Imaging Manager and attend some of the mandatory meetings. We are a very busy department and had significant growth of 18% in revenue in 2023.

Who we're looking for:

Must have at least 4 years MRI experience

Have been in a leadership position for at least 2 years

Willing to work flexible patterns e.g. evenings/on call

Vast clinical experience in MRI, CT, General X-ray modalities

Degree (BSc Hons) or equivalent

Registered with the Health and Care Professional Council

Analysing imaging management problems and coming up with viable solutions

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

