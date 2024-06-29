Practice Nurse, Leigh

Are you a Practice Nurse local to Leigh? Would you be interested in topping your income by lending a helping hand to local GP surgeries? If so, get in touch now!

Chase Medical is offering exciting locum opportunities for experienced Practice Nurses at the great hourly rate of £28 - £47, including holiday pay.

We are looking for Practice Nurses who have at least 6 months experience in Primary Care, and are confident in Cytology, Chronic Disease Management and Immunisations. You have additional skills not included in that list? Get in touch with Ana on 0114 275 7421 to discuss those!

Working with Chase Medical

We are a leading Primary Care recruitment agency, specialising in supplying permanent work and locum shifts to clinical and non-clinical staff, including Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Medical Receptionists. We are working with nearly 60 percent of Primary Care settings in the UK, and we have exclusive opportunities available nationwide.

We offer great benefits, including full flexibility in when you want to work, both long-term and ad hoc locum opportunities and a quick and easy registration process at the end of which you will have a dedicated recruitment expert who will be steadfast in finding you the most suitable work.

If that sounds of interest to you, apply now! You can also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com, or call Ana on 0114 275 7421 to discuss your skills, experience and what you are looking for in terms of work.

Let us know if anyone else might be interested and you can earn yourself £500 for each successful referral!