Registered Nurse (Pre-Operative Assessment)

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Full-Time/Permanent | Tunbridge Wells | £3,000 Joining Bonus (T&C apply)



Spire Tunbridge Wells have an exciting opportunity for a Pre - Assessment Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Experience in Pre-Assessment is desirable but training will be provided

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

Working Hours: 5 shifts per week Mon - Sat shift times 8 AM - 8PM

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.