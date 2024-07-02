For Employers
Registered Nurse (Pre-Operative Assessment)
Spire Healthcare
Tunbridge Wells
Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Full-Time/Permanent | Tunbridge Wells | £3,000 Joining Bonus (T&C apply)

Spire Tunbridge Wells have an exciting opportunity for a Pre - Assessment Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

  • You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
  • Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients
  • Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff
  • Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements
  • Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.
  • Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
  • Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

  • You will be a Registered Nurse.
  • Experience in Pre-Assessment is desirable but training will be provided
  • Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.
  • Experience of working in an acute environment.
  • Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

Working Hours: 5 shifts per week Mon - Sat shift times 8 AM - 8PM

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

