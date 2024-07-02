Registered Nurse (Pre-Operative Assessment)

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Full-Time/Permanent | Tunbridge Wells | £3,000 Joining Bonus (T&C apply)
Spire Tunbridge Wells have an exciting opportunity for a Pre - Assessment Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients
- Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff
- Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements
- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
- Promote best practice in health and safety and security
Who we're looking for
- You will be a Registered Nurse.
- Experience in Pre-Assessment is desirable but training will be provided
- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.
- Experience of working in an acute environment.
- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.
Working Hours: 5 shifts per week Mon - Sat shift times 8 AM - 8PM
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.