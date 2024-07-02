For Employers
Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatient
Spire Healthcare
Other
Tunbridge WellsLocation
Tunbridge Wells
7 hours ago
Posted date
7 hours ago
Entry / JuniorMinimum level
Entry / Junior
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

Bank Staff Nurse | Outpatient | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team in Outpatient on a bank/temporary basis.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

  • You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
  • Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.
  • Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
  • Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.
  • Promote best practice in health and safety and security.
  • Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

  • You will be a Registered Nurse.
  • Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.
  • Experience of working in an acute environment.
  • Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.
  • A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.


Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
  • Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

