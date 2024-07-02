Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Ward | Bushey, Watford | Support with training| Full time with day and night shifts

We are recruiting for a Healthcare Assistant to join our very busy Surgical Ward. You will work closely with our fantastic Nursing team and Consultants in a varied and challenging role, becoming involved in patient observations, care and support of the nursing staff. This is a fantastic position working in a close knit and friendly team within a hospital that fully supports your development.

Ideally, we are looking for someone with experience within a hospital environment however we are open to those who are looking to develop their career in this area.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities

This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train in Phlebotomy, ECGs and basic dressings

Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

The ideal candidate will have experience and preferably be NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

We are however open to candidates without experience as long as those candidates can demonstrate a desire to train and a willingness to learn

Computer literate

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications