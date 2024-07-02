Healthcare Assistant - Surgical Ward

Healthcare Assistant | Theatres| Harpenden | Support with training| Full time, days only|

We are recruiting for a Healthcare Assistant to join our Theatre team. You will work closely with our fantastic Operating Department team and Surgeons in a varied and challenging role, becoming involved in the patient journey through theatres, assisting within theatres itself and supporting our nursing staff. This is a fantastic position working in a close knit and friendly team within a hospital that fully supports your development.

Ideally, we are looking for someone with experience within a Theatre environment however we are open to those who are looking to develop their career in this area. This is a full time position working 37.5 hours per week and covering weekdays and weekends on a rota basis

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Duties and responsibilities

This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train further in your career.

Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

The ideal candidate will have experience and preferably be NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

We are however open to candidates without experience as long as those candidates can demonstrate a desire to train and a willingness to learn

Computer literate

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications