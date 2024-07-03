Biomedical Scientist | Microbiology |Band 5 equivalent salary| Full time- 37.5 hours |Bushey, Watford| Training and development opportunities

Spire Bushey pathology services is recruiting for full time registered Biomedical Scientists, Microbiology to support the Microbiology Team. Based at the stand alone Laboratory in Centennial Park, the roles will include receipt and booking in of Microbiology samples, sample preparation, analyser maintenance, and processing samples for Microbiology, using manual and automated methodologies including MALDI, BDMax, Cepheid, Microscan, The lab will be running samples across 2 shifts, 7 days a week.

Spire Pathology Services is one of the UK's largest networks of accredited laboratories. In 2015, our 22 specialist laboratories and 200 staff carried out more than two million tests from a simple full blood count to a complex tumour marker. We deliver to agreed service levels including one-hour turnaround times on specific tests where requested.

Our integrated network is supported by excellent logistics and full electronic connectivity, meaning we can deliver cost-effective services of the highest quality to our customers. We offer fast turnaround times, live management reporting, online results and a unique customer feedback portal providing live customer satisfaction.

Duties and responsibilities -

You will be part of an experienced and supportive pathology team working within a state-of-the-art lab

Plan, analyse, assess and report pathology investigations

Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts

Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations

Who we're looking for -

Must hold a degree in Biomedical Sciences and have significant experience within microbiology

Have current HCPC registration

Ideally minimum of 2 years post qualifying experience , but newly qualified BMS will be considered

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

