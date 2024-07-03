Practice Nurse, Manchester

Are you a Practice Nurse with recent experience within Primary Care in Manchester? Are you interested in regaining your work/life balance by working when and where you want? Chase Medical has currently available locum opportunities that can provide exactly that!

We offer the great hourly rate of £28 - £47 (including holiday pay) and by registering with us you will:

Increase your experience in a new clinical environment - you can always book into clinics to keep up with skills that you rarely get a chance to practice or enhance your current skillset

We are on the lookout for Practice Nurses that are qualified in Cytology, Immunisations and Chronic Disease.

Interested? You can call Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to discuss our opportunities further.

Chase Medical is a recruitment agency specialising in supplying medical and non-medical professionals into the Primary Care sector. We are currently working with nearly 60 percent of GP surgeries nationwide, with many of those advertising their available positions exclusively through us.

We take pride in our strong relationship with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding the most suitable position for them, regardless of whether they prefer locum shifts or permanent work.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can earn up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested in our opportunities.