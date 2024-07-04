Practice Nurse

Long-Term, Flexible, Competitive Hourly Rates

Are you a Practice Nurse looking to boost your earnings in the Fareham area on a long-term basis?

We are looking for a Practice Nurse in the Fareham area to join an established surgery on a long-term basis. This is a great opportunity for a Practice Nurse with experience in a Primary Care setting and focusses on providing excellent patient care.

What's in it for you?

Higher Pay Rates: £28.00-£47.00 (inclusive of holiday pay)

(inclusive of holiday pay) High volume of work bookable up to 18 months in advance

Join a hard-working and friendly team

Skills needed:

Current experience in Primary Care

Baby and Travel Immunisations

Experience with Chronic Disease Management (diabetes, asthma etc.)

Cytology

About Us!

We are an agency who specialises in Primary Care, and we provide permanent and locum work for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We are trusted by thousands of centres and work with almost 60% GP surgeries. We work alongside you, to help place you in your ideal role.

Do you know someone that is looking for a new career or wanting to pick up extra locum work? We have an amazing referral scheme which can earn you up to £500 for every successful referral!

If you are interested or have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact Micaela on 0114 275 7421.

Job Reference: MP-PN-FAH