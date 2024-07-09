Personal Assistant to Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

Duties and responsibilities
- Provision of excellent standard of secretarial support to Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services to ensure the smooth operation of the Management Office. This will include, but not restricted to email and diary management, arranging meetings with internal/external parties, arranging events and forums, submitting expenses.
- Administration and minuting of meetings attended by the senior management team and others when required. Tracking actions and ensuring that deadlines are met.
- To liaise with the wider hospital team, ensuring excellent communication, scheduling of meetings and disseminating information appropriately
- Carry out any tasks, delegated by the Senior Management Team, which reasonably fall within the nature and level of responsibilities of the post.
Who we're looking for
- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines
- Secretarial and PA skills including excellent telephone manner and attention to detail and accuracy
- Experience of dealing with Consultants and other stakeholders
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the confidence and ability to build relationships with diverse audiences
- Someone with good computer literacy
- Someone who works well as part of a team
Working Hours: 37.5 hours, Full-time, Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm (site based)
Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract for 9 months
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
About Us
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.
We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.