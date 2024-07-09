Personal Assistant to Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

Duties and responsibilities

Provision of excellent standard of secretarial support to Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services to ensure the smooth operation of the Management Office. This will include, but not restricted to email and diary management, arranging meetings with internal/external parties, arranging events and forums, submitting expenses.

Administration and minuting of meetings attended by the senior management team and others when required. Tracking actions and ensuring that deadlines are met.

To liaise with the wider hospital team, ensuring excellent communication, scheduling of meetings and disseminating information appropriately

Carry out any tasks, delegated by the Senior Management Team, which reasonably fall within the nature and level of responsibilities of the post.

Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Secretarial and PA skills including excellent telephone manner and attention to detail and accuracy

Experience of dealing with Consultants and other stakeholders

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the confidence and ability to build relationships with diverse audiences

Someone with good computer literacy

Someone who works well as part of a team

Working Hours: 37.5 hours, Full-time, Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm (site based)

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract for 9 months

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

