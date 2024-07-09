Theatre Sterile Services Unit Manager

Duties and responsibilities:

Lead the sterile services against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department and the safety of the end product

Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding

Maintain and develop quality standards and improvement throughout the department

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

Maintain and support the effective use of physical resources

Undertake Human resource activities for all members of the team

Who were looking for:

At least two years management lead experience in CSSD and endoscopy

Qualified to COSSHH, H&S and water control testing is essential

Jag accreditation with a City and Guilds in The Managers Flexible Endoscopic decontamination training is desired but not essential as training can be provided (but preferred)

Previous experience in a TSSU department at a similar level

Competent across a range of TSSU skills and work routine, supported by professional competence and knowledge

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.