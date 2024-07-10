For Employers
Clinical Support Worker (CSW)
Spire Healthcare
Chatham-Kent
Entry / Junior
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare

Clinical Support Worker | Wards / Outpatient | Private Healthcare | Permanent | Full time | Chatham

Spire Alexandra Hospital has a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and hard-working individual to join their Surgical Ward or Outpatient Department as a Clinical Support Worker. The successful candidate will work alongside our Registered Nurses to provide pre and post-operative care for a variety of patients.

This role includes working early/lates/nights and weekends

  • NVQ Level 3 & Clinical Experience is essential *

Spire The Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
  • Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
  • Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
  • Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

  • Previous experience of working as an HCA / CSW (or equivalent) in a clinical environment is essential
  • NVQ Level 3 is essential
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
  • Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

