Specialist Physiotherapist
Spire Healthcare
Chatham
30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Mid-level
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare

Specialist Physiotherapist | Band 6 dependent on experience | Full or Part-Time | Chatham, Kent

Spire Alexandra Hospital is looking for an experienced Specialist Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.

The department is flexible and can offer either full-time or part-time working

Spire Alexandra Hopsital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.

Duties and responsibilities

  • To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an outpatient setting.
  • To work as an integrated member of the inpatient physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a full clinical caseload.
  • To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.
  • Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

  • Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.
  • HCPC Registered
  • At least 3 years post-graduated clinical MSK experience
  • Experience in assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Hours: Full or Part-Time, Fully Flexible including evenings and weekends.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

