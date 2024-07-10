Clinical Governance Manager

Duties and responsibilities

Assess, monitor and review performance to ensure full compliance with the CQC/HIS/HIW National Minimum Standards. Together with the Matron, lead the preparation for inspection or assessment visits from the CQC/HIS/HIW and other relevant regulatory bodies and work closely with the Matron in leading the accurate and timely reporting process to the CQC/HIS/HIW. Attendance at the suite of Governance meetings providing associated clinical governance update report (as required) including Medical Advisory Committee; Clinical Governance Committee; Clinical Audit and Effectiveness Committee; Health & Safety/Risk Committee; local associated committees (infection, prevention and control; blood transfusion; pain management; decontamination). Support the efficient co-ordination of the Clinical Governance Committee to ensure it functions effectively, according to an annual plan and in line with Spire Healthcare policy. In collaboration with the Matron, review and update relevant strategies, policies and procedures including the Clinical Governance Strategy. Proactively manage the Datix incident reporting system, ensuring all incidents are investigated in a timely manner and the lessons learnt are shared with all relevant teams and team members. Act as an exemplary role model in quality improvement offering advice and support to others, whilst ensuring continuous governance compliance throughout the hospital. Responsible for effective dissemination and central reporting of all issued alerts and collation of actions required. Review current national regulation and guidance (as issued) to ensure all hospital activity and policies are compliant. Share examples of best practice with colleagues across the Spire group.

Who we're looking for Registered with NMC or HCPC is desirable

Able to demonstrate continuous professional development

Must have a track record of successful delivery in audit, risk and governance role in a healthcare setting

Qualification in risk, audit or governance desirable

To have auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

Experience of producing reports and presentations required

Experience of risk assessment required

Able to work under pressure with tight deadlines, with excellent organisational skills

Ability to build relationships with a range of stakeholders

Ability to manage conflict and negotiate outcomes

Must be pro active and can self motivate, but also work as part of a team

Working Hours: 37.5 hours, full-time hours



Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

