Practice Nurse

Hereford

A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in Hereford is looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent part-time basis. The practice is ideally looking for 2 to 3 days p/week or between 18 to 24 hours. The practice comprises 2 sites (main and sister) and the successful candidate is expected to work across both. Day to day duties include Cytology, Baby Immunisations, ECGs, Dressings and Chronic Disease Reviews (preferably Diabetes). Newly qualified Practice Nurses are also encouraged to apply.

What's on Offer?

Up to £43,000 FTE (DoE & Skills)

NHS Pension

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)

1 Week Study Leave (pro-rata)

Free Parking @ Main Site

Reimbursed Parking @ Sister Site

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

Traditional Practice

Training Practice

Permanent Part Time

Good CQC

Well Mentored Nurse Team

The Practice holds a total list size of around 12,500 patients and utilises EMIS Web. The team comprises of Salaried GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK.