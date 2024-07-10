Theatre Recovery Nurse

Recovery Nurse | Theatre | 30hrs per week | Permanent | Elland

Spire Elland are looking for an experienced Recovery Nurse to join our Theatre team on a part time 30hrs per week, permanent basis.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

- To assist the Theatre Sisters/Charge nurses to deliver effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical support.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- You will be required to provide exemplary care in the recovery or post-operative phase of surgery

- Maintain high standard of care and effective communication to patients

Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse with PACU or Operating Department Practitioner with recovery experience

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- HCPC or NMC registration

- Experience in all type of surgery, excluding cardiac and neurological

- Will consider Newly Qualified staff

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

