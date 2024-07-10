Clinical Pharmacist | Southend-On-Sea, Essex | NHS Band equivalent Band 7 | Full time hours available between Monday - Friday - 9.00 - 17.00 | Access to further training and progression opportunities including Oncology Training

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service, as part of small friendly team, in a beautiful location.

We are pleased to be offering a £3000 joining bonus for direct applications accepted before the 31st August 2024.

Our Pharmacists are an integral part of a patients care plan, so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Duties and responsibilities:

All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalised care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes.

Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital.

The majority of your time will be spent on the Ward with patients, talking to, and supporting them with discharge medicines, counselling on side effects, and intake requirements.

Supporting the onsite Prescribing Resident Doctor

Dispensary is a minimal part of the position here at the Hospital, and the role is predominantly focused on the Ward patient support.

Who we're looking for:

Pharmacists educated to degree level.

Current GPhC registration

Newly qualified Pharmacists are welcome to apply.

Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients on the Ward to find out their pharmaceutical requirements.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.