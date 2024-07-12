Pharmacy Manager | Pharmacy | Full Time, Monday - Friday | Reading | Permanent | Competitive Salary dependent on experience

Spire Dunedin Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Pharmacy Manager to join our team. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

- Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent leadership.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Lead on quality improvement projects and audit within pharmacy with the aim of instilling a continuous learning culture within the team

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Experience of working in a clinical setting as a Pharmacist is essential

- You will have leadership / managerial experience in a Pharmacy setting

- You will have an awareness and knowledge of Oncology Pharmacy

- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications