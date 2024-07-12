Deputy Practice Manager

South Croydon

A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in South Croydon is looking to hire a Deputy Practice Manager on a permanent basis. The practice is flexible and open to either full-time or part-time hours. Ideally, the the surgery is looking for 30 hours over 4 days. The successful candidate will possess General Practice experience as day to day duties include Supporting Practice Manager, General Team Management, CQC, Appointment Book, Updating Policies, Health & Safety, Staff Rotas, HR and more. Senior Admin and Reception Managers are encouraged to apply.

What's on Offer?

Up to £38,000 p/annum (DoE)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Street Parking

Compassionate Leave

Good CQC

Flexible Hours

Training Practice

Affluent Demographic

High Achieving QOF Practice

The practice utilises EMIS Web and holds a list size of around 7,000 patients. The surgery boasts a low staff turnover and the team comprises 3 GP Partners, Salaried GPs, Practice Nurses, Clinical Pharmacists, HCAs, Admin and more.

If you or someone you know is interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!