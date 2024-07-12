Practice Nurse

1-2 days (Tues and Thurs or Tues and Fri)

Feltham

Based in Feltham (TW13), this forward-thinking Surgery is looking for an experienced Practice Nurse to join them on a permanent basis, working 1-2 days per week which will ideally be over either Tuesdays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays.

The hourly rate would be negotiable around £22 - 23ph, with 5 weeks annual leave + bank holidays on top.

As an experienced Practice Nurse you'll have the following skills: Cytology, baby/travel immunisations, chronic disease management reviews, as well as additional treatment room skills.

This is an excellent opportunity for a fresh start with a brilliant Practice, who are keen on developing their Staff!

