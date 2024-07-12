Healthcare Assistant | Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital | Full Time | Competitive Salary | Private Medical Insurance
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join our Surgical Ward Department.
We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires genuine autonomy and the chance to work as part of a continually changing environment.
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations
Working Hours: Full Time 37.5hrs per week - Various shifts on a rota basis including days, nights and weekends
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.