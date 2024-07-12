For Employers
Healthcare Assistant
Spire Healthcare
Healthcare Assistant | Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital | Full Time | Competitive Salary | Private Medical Insurance

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join our Surgical Ward Department.

We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires genuine autonomy and the chance to work as part of a continually changing environment.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
  • Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
  • Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
  • Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

  • Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
  • NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
  • Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Working Hours: Full Time 37.5hrs per week - Various shifts on a rota basis including days, nights and weekends

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

