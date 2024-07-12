Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Manchester

Role: Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Hours: Part-time

Salary: £26 - £32 per hour (DOE, negotiable)

Location: Manchester

Chase Medical has a NEW opportunity for ACP's in Manchester! A fantastic surgery are looking for a new ACP to join them on a permanent basis, part-time hours with a negotiable salary between £26 - £32 per hour (DOE). They currently have a patient size of 10,300.

Additional Benefits:

6 weeks annual leave

NHS Pension

Supportive team

Growing Practice

On-site parking

Excellent CPD Opportunities

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for a qualified ACP who can perform skills such as:

Minor Illness

Minor Injuries

Physical and Clinical Assessment

Prescribe (V300)

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421

. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

