Breast Cancer Nurse Specialist | Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Part time - 30 hours | Permanent | Havant, Hampshire | Access to training and developmental opportunities

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity for Breast Cancer Nurse to join their amazing team.

We work closely and flexibly with dynamic oncologists and haematologists in delivering a range of treatments to patients with breast, colorectal, prostate and haematological cancers. Our award winning CPD and a supportive team means you're able to develop your skills and develop in your career.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Breast/Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) is a key role within Spire Portsmouth Hospital and provides clinical expertise in the care of patients with Breast Cancer.

They are responsible and accountable for own practice within the clinical area and for

delivering a quality service for all stakeholders.

They are responsible for proactively identifying areas of their service for development; then

implementing and evaluating change using current research, audit and experience.

To achieve the highest possible standard of nursing care that balances customer satisfaction

with the most efficient use of resources.

They are expected to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team to support our patients and their families/carers and all clinical staff within Spire Portsmouth Hospital

They proactively promote their service within Spire Portsmouth participating in relevant forums.

To support the implementation of new clinical services

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Experience in both surgical and oncology care

Post basic qualification in clinical specialty relevant to the practice area

Teaching and assessing and/or mentorship qualification

In possession of or willing to undertake level 2 counselling skills

Experience of research and audit

In possession of or willing to undertake a recognized qualification in chemotherapy

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers @ email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications