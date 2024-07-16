Perioperative Practitioner/Essex/Full Time/Permanent



Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an Healthcare Assistant to join the team on a Full basis.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:



To provide exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet patient's health and wellbeing.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner

Working in teams and with minimum supervision

Experience in a caring role

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification and additional training.

Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

English language to IELTS 7.0

Benefits:



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion.

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.