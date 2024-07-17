Practice Nurse, Wrexham

Role: Practice Nurse

Salary: £18.50 per hour (negotiable)

Hours: Part-time

Location: Wrexham

Chase Medical has a fantastic, NEW opportunity for Practice Nurses in the Wrexham area! This fantastic surgery are looking to offer a Fixed Term Contract for 12 months with the view to extend. They're ideally looking for a Practice Nurse to join them for 3 days per week and offer a negotiable salary of £18.50 (DOE).

Additional Benefits:

On-site Parking

6 weeks annual leave

Excellent supportive team

Fantastic CPD opportunities

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for a qualified and experienced Practice Nurse who can perform treatment room skills such as: Cytology, Baby and Travel Imms, Chronic Diseases etc.

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421

. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

