Phlebotomist

Phlebotomist | Phlebotomy | HCA | Southend | Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an experienced Phlebotomist to work across the hospital in outpatients/wards. Please note you will be working on a rota across the hours of 8am - 9pm Monday to Friday with some Saturday shifts between the hours of 8am - 4pm.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

As a phlebotomist you will be responsible for taking bloodwork from our Adult and paediatric patients and ensuring they are correctly processed. When assisting within Outpatients you will be responsible for general support including chaperoning, setting up clinics and additional tasks as requested by the Nurses and Consultants.

Who we're looking for:

You will need to have experience in and be trained in Phlebotomy.

Ideally a certificate in Venepuncture

NVQ Level 2

A caring demeanour and someone who excels in customer service.

The flexibility to work a mix of shifts as part of our rota

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information please email or call 07850725333.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.