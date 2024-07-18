Full-time Care Assistants needed - no experience necessary – own car and driving licence required

Looking to start a career as a care assistant?

We are looking for full-time healthcare workers to join our team of care assistants, to care for vulnerable people in the community, in their own homes. In this position, you will be supporting clients by promoting their independence, maintaining their dignity, and supporting their wellbeing.

Why work as a care worker with Coople?

Earn up to £12/hr.

Welcome bonus: £200 after 4 weeks of work, and another £200 after 8 weeks!

Full training provided.

Career development opportunities including NVQ’s Level 2-3+.

Temp-to-perm opportunity.

Full-time work. Hours: between 7am - 10pm, you must be available every other weekend.

Early access to pay.

Paid mileage (40p per mile).

Free mental health support with qualified counsellors.

Blue Light Card: provides thousands of amazing online and high street discounts.

Supportive, passionate, and caring staff environment.

Uniforms & PPE provided.

What are we looking for in our care assistants?

Excellent communication skills.

Reliability and flexibility.

A kind, patient, friendly, and compassionate manner.

You MUST have a UK driving licence and have access to your own vehicle.

You must have the right to work in the UK.

A recent DBS check is required.

Your care assistant responsibilities will include:

Assisting with personal hygiene and care.

Supporting clients with medication.

Assisting with mobility.

Providing emotional support and companionship.

Supporting with food when necessary.

Performing light domestic duties.

End of life care.

How to apply:

Click the apply button.

Download the Coople Jobs app for free and apply for the Care Worker job.

About Coople:

Coople is one of Europe’s largest on-demand digital staffing platforms, with over 7,500 hiring companies and over 1 million registered workers. Our mission? We’re here to change how the world works through technical innovation, matching, and connecting ambitious workers with flexible and fulfilling work across the hospitality, office, events, retail, and logistics sectors.