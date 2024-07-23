Registered Nurse - Cardiac

Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse | Spire Cardiff Hospital | Full Time - 37.5 hrs per week (can be worked over a longer/shorter shift pattern) | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff have an exciting opportunity for a Cardiac Catheter Lab/Cardiology Nurse to join their well established team, on a part time basis. You will work as part of a wide multidisciplinary team to ensure that high quality, safe, effective, person centred care is delivered for our patients.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs

Develop practice in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Develop knowledge and practice in an area of work

Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security 6. Develop and improve services

Improve quality

Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice within the specialty of cardiology

Plan, monitor

Who we're looking for:

Essential Registered nurse (NMC registration)

Post registered qualification in an appropriate clinical cardiac specialism

Experience in circulating and scrubbing for a variety of cardiac cath lab procedures ILS Experienced in all aspects of cardiac cath lab

Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Challenging consultants to influence evidence-based practice

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

Possess equipment and medical devices competencies

Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages

Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

Teaching skills

English language to IELTS 7.0

Working Hours: Full Time - 37.5 hrs per week - can be worked over long/shorter shift pattern

Contract: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.