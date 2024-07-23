Registered Nurse - Cardiac

Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse | Spire Cardiff Hospital | Full Time - 37.5 hrs per week (can be worked over a longer/shorter shift pattern) | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking
Spire Cardiff have an exciting opportunity for a Cardiac Catheter Lab/Cardiology Nurse to join their well established team, on a part time basis. You will work as part of a wide multidisciplinary team to ensure that high quality, safe, effective, person centred care is delivered for our patients.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs
- Develop practice in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
- Develop knowledge and practice in an area of work
- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security 6. Develop and improve services
- Improve quality
- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity
- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice within the specialty of cardiology
- Plan, monitor
Who we're looking for:
- Essential Registered nurse (NMC registration)
- Post registered qualification in an appropriate clinical cardiac specialism
- Experience in circulating and scrubbing for a variety of cardiac cath lab procedures ILS Experienced in all aspects of cardiac cath lab
- Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams
- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes
- Challenging consultants to influence evidence-based practice
- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards
- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service
- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.
- Possess equipment and medical devices competencies
- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages
- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice
- Teaching skills
- English language to IELTS 7.0
Working Hours: Full Time - 37.5 hrs per week - can be worked over long/shorter shift pattern
Contract: Permanent
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts at
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.
About Us
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.
We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.