Private Patient Sales Advisor - FTC 6 months

Private Patient Sales Advisor | Spire Cardiff | | Free Parking | Full Time, Fixed Term Contract - 6 months

Spire Cardiff have an opportunity for you to join our friendly Self-Pay team. If you have strong sales experience in a customer-facing role, we would like to hear from you.

Spire Cardiff is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage all Self-Pay patient enquiries, both over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking.

Communicate clearly and effectively with prospective patients via telephone and email, to provide information regarding pricing, procedures, consultants, availability etc.

Convert warm leads into appointments/sales in order to meet key performance targets

Deliver high quality customer service & care, in line with the expectations of a leading private healthcare business

Who we are looking for:

As a Private Patient Sales Advisor in our Self-Pay team, you will demonstrate excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills, as well as a positive and proactive customer-focused attitude. A confident approach to handing a variety of systems will allow you to prioritise and manage your workload, in a collaborative, fast paced team environment.

At Spire we are constantly investing in our business, including the latest medical technology, brand new facilities and up to date refurbishments. These investments mean that our employees feel they can provide a standard of care they can be proud of, in a pleasant working environment.

We encourage employees to share our value of investing in the future, by investing in their own learning and development to build their skills for the future. This makes Spire a really rewarding place to work for your whole career.

Working Hours:- Monday - Friday between 08:30 - 18:00

Contract Type:- Fixed Term Contract - 6 months

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.