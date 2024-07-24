Theatre Scrub Practitioner

Perioperative Practitioner - Scrub | Full Time - 37.5hrs per week | Permanent Contract | Hove | Excellent Benefits |
The Montefiore Hospital are looking for an experience Perioperative Practitioner - Scrub, to join our established Theatre team.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Assist in scrubbing for consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few
- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing
Who we are looking for:
- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse
- Anaesthetic experience
- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin
- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable
- At least 2 years scrub experience
- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting
- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.
Working Hours: Full Time 37.5hrs per week over 4 days, including on call, between Monday - Saturday
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.