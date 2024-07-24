Theatre Scrub Practitioner

Perioperative Practitioner - Scrub | Full Time - 37.5hrs per week | Permanent Contract | Hove | Excellent Benefits |

The Montefiore Hospital are looking for an experience Perioperative Practitioner - Scrub, to join our established Theatre team.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Assist in scrubbing for consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing

Who we are looking for:

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse

Anaesthetic experience

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable

At least 2 years scrub experience

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Full Time 37.5hrs per week over 4 days, including on call, between Monday - Saturday

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.