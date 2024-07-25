Health Care Assistant

Are you an HCA looking for more flexibility within your work life balance? Chase Medical may be the solution for you! We have shifts available in Reading for a HCA who must be experienced with bloods, ECGs, and health checks WITHIN primary care. We are looking for hard working individuals with a great work ethic to join the Chase team and represent us within primary care.

Benefits:

Competitive pay: £13 - 20 per hour

Great work life balance

More variety in job role

Avoid workplace politics!

Work in new environments - we work with over 60% of GP surgeries nationwide!

Great way to build your network.

Locum work is a great way to top up your income while keeping a relaxed lifestyle. With our live booking app, you can book shifts up to 12 months in advance, so let's get you started now!

Get in touch today if this is something you might be interested in. Call Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email at eddie.gower@chase-medical.com

While locum work opportunities can be great for flexibility, we understand you may be looking for something permanent. Luckily, we can work on both, thanks to our permanent team! We regularly help staff find the permanent job they never knew existed.

Who we are:

Chase Medical have been operating for over 13 years and are the leading primary care Recruitment Agency. We are members of the REC and take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to our staff, and the surgeries we work with. If you would like to get registered with us today or just want a quick informal chat to discuss what opportunities we have available get in touch today! Look at our reviews to see what our candidates have thought of us.

Friend Referrals:

Know anyone who may be interested? By introducing a medical practitioner working within primary care, you can earn up to £500 per referral so get in touch!

