Locum Work with Chase Medical

As one of our locum practice nurses, you are in a flexible and just as rewarding position where the time and date is up to you. If you have got experience with immunisations, cytology, or chronic diseases along with your other nursing experience, you are exactly what we are looking for. Friendliness, hard work, and experience is greatly valued here at Chase and look forward to you joining our Bank.

Benefits:

Competitive rate of pay: Practice Nurses in London will be applicable for the enhanced rate of £30 per hour (inc. holiday pay). One 8-hour shift would earn you £240.

Extra potential for CPD, in a new centre working in several different practices is a great opportunity to nurture your skills and build your professional network.

Flexible shifts- with no minimum hours or shifts needed to stay registered with us. Pick up work as and when it suits you!

An easy-to-use mobile app for booking into shifts and submitting timesheets.

Fast and simple join-up process - with a dedicated recruitment consultant supporting you from registering with us, through to working sessions and beyond.

Get in touch by calling Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical

Leading agency in the UK for supplying staff in the primary care sector

Locum, permanent or contract work.

We work with up to 60% of Primary Care Sites through our specialist bank of medical practitioners and nurses.

Pride in our reviews (Feel free to check them out).

Not for you?

As specialists in the primary care sector, we have provided thousands of permanent jobs for many different medical practitioners. Get in touch as we might be able to find your dream job!

Still not for you?

Earn up to £500 per referral! Depending on the job type, you could be entitled to £500 per medical practitioner that works for us through your recommendation.

Give Eddie a call on 0114 275 7421 or email eddie.gower@chase-medical.com if someone springs to mind.