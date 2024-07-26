Are you an advanced nurse practitioner within the Burton area? Chase Medical are looking to provide locum work for someone skilled, experienced, and wanting something new to kickstart their 2024 nursing career.

We also have regular shifts available for Advanced Nurse Practitioners in the Derby and Loughborough areas so feel free to get in touch if you are interested in these areas too.

What is included in the package for the successful candidate:

Access to available shifts via email updates and our easy-to-use app

Competitive pay rates of pay: £40.50 - £68 per hour (including holiday pay)

Book shifts up to 18 months in advance

No minimum hours worked

Skills and experiences needed:

Experience with diagnosing, referring, and prescribing within a GP surgery setting.

Master's certificate in Advanced Practice

Right To Work in the UK

NMC PIN

If you'd be interested in joining the chase team, or learning more about the opportunity, please contact Eddie at Chase Medical on 01142757421.

Why Chase Medical?

We're the leading agency in the UK for supplying staff in the primary care sector through locum, permanent or contract work. We work with up to 60% of Primary Care Sites through our specialist bank of medical practitioners and nurses. Feel free to check our reviews as we pride ourselves in helping others. Not looking for a locum shifts? Sign up for our permanent work service and find the best time for you. Join our team and browse for potential careers, jobs or shifts now! The flexibility is in your hands.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to take your career to the next level! Join our bank of Advanced Nurse Practitioners today and embark on a rewarding journey with us.

Receive up to £500 when you refer someone who would like to be involved an exciting new career!

Email or call Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or eddie.gower@chase-medical.com