Practice Nurse

Birmingham (B8 Postcode)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Birmingham (B8 postcode) is looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent part-time basis. The practice is looking to offer 2 days and 16 hours p/week. The practice are ideally looking for someone to work Mondays and Tuesdays. Day to day duties will include Cytology, Child Immunisations and Chronic Disease Management.

What's on Offer?

Up to £22 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)

NHS Pension

On-site Parking

Good CQC

Part Time Role

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice utilises EMIS Web and holds a list size of around 5,000 patients. The successful candidate will be working alongside GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Clinical Pharmacists, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 60% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!