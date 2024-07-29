Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Yeovil

Role: Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Hours: Part-time

Salary: £40,000 - £59,000 per annum (negotiable, DOE)

Location: Yeovil

Chase Medical has a NEW permanent vacancy for an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner! The surgery has an extensive, welcoming team where you'll be well supported.

The surgery is based in Yeovil. They're offering part-time hours (26 hours per week). The salary is negotiable, depending on experience, in the region of £40,000 - £59,000 per annum (negotiable if you currently earn more).

Additional Benefits:

· NHS Pension

· Excellent CPD Opportunities

· Well Managed team.

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421

You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

