Clinical Pharmacist

Nuneaton

A Good CQC rated GP Practice in Nuneaton is looking to hire a Clinical Pharmacist on a permanent basis. The practice is open to considering both full-time and part-time applicants. Day to day duties will include Face 2 Face Consultations, Medication Reviews, Polypharmacy, SMRs, Medicine Reconciliation, Long Term Condition Reviews, Contribute to QOF Targets and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £45,000 p/annum (DoE & skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free Parking On-site

Varied Demographic

Family Environment

Good CQC

Career Progression Opportunities

The practice is part of a PCN which covers 6 sites and holds nearly 50,000 patients. The practice utilises EMIS Web and the demographic is a mixture and varies from young to elderly, deprived to affluent and includes mixed cultures. The team comprises of Salaried GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Paramedics, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.