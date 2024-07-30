Clinical Pharmacist | Southampton| Band 6/7 equivalent |Full time - Permanent | Access to further training and progression opportunities

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting full time opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments

Duties and responsibilities:

Spire Southampton is a great place to develop your skills, because we are always looking for our Pharmacists to keep up to date with the latest developments in prescribing practice. We are regularly broadening the range of clinical services we offer, which brings opportunities for our Pharmacists to advance their knowledge in treating different patient groups, conditions and treatments.

All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes

Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital

Who we're looking for:

Pharmacists educated to degree level

Current GPhC registration with a minimum of 1 year post qualifying practice in Hospital settings

Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting

Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements

Non-medical prescribing would be advantageous

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.