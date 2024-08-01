Senior Staff Nurse

Senior Registered Nurse - Wards | Spire Murrayfield Hospital, Edinburgh | Full time | Competitive Salary



Spire Murrayfield Hospital is recruiting for a Senior Registered Nurse to provide exemplary planned care for patients, on a permanent basis.



Duties and responsibilities:

- The assessment of health and well being needs

- Addressing individual's health and well being needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights

- Maintain and support the use of efficient use of physical and financial resources

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI



Who we're looking for:

- NMC Registered Nurse

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi disciplinary teams

- Excellent communication skills

- Experience in the independent sector



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications